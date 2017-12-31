Briana DeJesus’ New Year’s Resolution Is To Reconcile With Her Father

Briana DeJesus has revealed her New Year’s resolution to her fans.

The Teen Mom 2 star tweeted on Saturday night, “Hopefully in 2018 I can rekindle my relationship with my father… I miss him.”

DeJesus added in a follow-up tweet, about her own two daughters, “& would love for the girls to meet him.”

The reality TV star, 23, raises Nova, 6, with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and Stella, 4 months, with former beau Luis Hernandez. But the girls have apparently never met their grandpa.

As viewers of the MTV show know, DeJesus has been estranged from her dad –and Austin has accused DeJesus and her mother, Roxanne, of not wanting “a dude” in their lives.

On the Teen Mom 2 finale episode that aired in November, Austin confronted DeJesus during a heated argument, saying, “You don’t even know what it’s like to have a dad.”

That pushed the buttons of both DeJesus and mama bear Roxanne, who jumped on her chair in the restaurant and lunged at Austin while screaming, “Shut the f** up!”

Now, after the controversy, DeJesus has expressed the wish to reconcile with her dad.

Her decision comes at a sad family time as recently, Roxanne revealed that she’s been diagnosed with lupus.

On December 8, Roxanne told her followers on Twitter that after a series of blood tests, she had been diagnosed with the incurable autoimmune disease that that causes joint pain and fatigue.

Briana’s personal life has been happy lately, though, as she’s been dating her Teen Mom 2 co-star Javi Marroquin.

The two have reveled in their long-distance romance while getting flak from fans for flaunting their love in the face of Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, mother to his son, Lincoln.

