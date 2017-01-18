Julian Assange Ready To ‘Hand Himself In,’ Lawyer Says

Julian Assange is ready to face his promise of extradition to the U.S. after President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, his lawyer suggested.

As many readers know, Obama used his final days in the White House to free the whistleblowing former soldier, who was arrested for giving classified documents to Wikileaks.

Assange publicly defended Manning, arguing that the 29-year-old “hero, whose bravery should have been applauded not condemned,” didn’t deserve a conviction.

“If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ (Department of Justice) case,” WikiLeaks tweeted last week.

Assange is confident of winning any fair trial in the US. Obama's DoJ prevented public interest defense & fair jury. https://t.co/Mb6gXlz7QS — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

Meanwhile, a White House official insisted on Tuesday that Assange’s trade offer did not influence Obama’s decision to grant Manning clemency.

“The president’s decision to offer commutation was not influenced by public comments by Mr. Assange or the WikiLeaks organization,” the rep said. “I have no insight into Mr. Assange’s travel plans. I can’t speak to any charges or potential charges he may be facing from the justice department.”

“Everything that he has said he’s standing by,” Melinda Taylor, a member of Assange’s legal team, said of his intentions moving forward.

