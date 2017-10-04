‘Little Women,’ Big Problems! Terra Jole Arrested For DUI After Wild Night Out

Terra Jole was arrested after a night of partying with the infamous Jackass cast, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“The last thing I remember clearly is being at the wrap party feeling fun and carefree as I danced the night away with the cast and crew,” Jole wrote in her memoir, Fierce at four Foot Two. “Then nothing, until I came to in my car somewhere around 3:00 am. I was parked at a meter, puking my guts out, and a cop was asking me if was okay. There was puke on me, puke all over my car, puke on the side of the road.”

“I was so out of it I refused to take a Breathalyzer, so they took me down to the station,” she confessed. “Because I admitted I was driving, they charged me with a DUI.”

“They took my clothes and put me in these scrubs that didn’t fit me at all, so they used an old pair of scissors to cut down the arms and legs,” she detailed. “They did such a raggedy job that not only was I now in jail, I looked like I was in a homeless person in jail. By the time they put me in a cell it must have been 4:00 or 5:00 in the morning. I just wanted to sleep, so I collapsed onto the nearest empty cot.”

“Just as I was closing my eyes, I heard the most disgusting sound,” she recalled. “There was no bathroom in the cell, just a stall in the corner with no door. I looked up and there was a woman sitting on the toilet, who by the sound of it was clearly having serious digestive issues. Then all of a sudden, she started puking. She must have thought she was done with whatever was happening on the toilet, because as she turned around to finish throwing up, a stream of diarrhea came shooting out of her ass. There was vomit and shit everywhere. A cop wheeled in a bucket of murky grey water, handed her a mop, and told her to clean up the mess, though all that really did was trap us in the cell with an aroma that I can only describe as a medley of industrial strength bleach, human feces, and vomit.”

“In the end, my license was suspended, I was ordered to pay $10,000 in fines, I had to attend sixteen mandatory AA meetings and three months of sobriety classes, and I had to complete thirty hours of community service,” she wrote. “During the sobriety classes, they basically made us watch episode after episode of Intervention, which is a documentary series exactly about what its name suggests.”

“Originally, they wanted me to do my community service at the Goodwill near my apartment, but since I knew everyone who worked there, I didn’t want them to know I’d spent the night in jail,” she added. “So, I ended up cleaning up trash on the side of the freeway. It was still local enough that I worried someone I knew would recognize me, so I disguised myself by wearing a hat so nobody could recognize me, though I’m not sure how inconspicuous you can be when you’re a little person in a giant straw hat picking up trash by the side of the road.”

“The DUI was rough but it really changed everything for me when it came to my overall partying behavior,” Jole told Radar in an interview. “A — it is super expensive — over $10,000 on your very first DUI! B — it’s super time consuming and annoying!”

“It really puts a shock into you and to know, it’s almost like a reality spanking,” she continued. “I received it. I listened to it and it has never been nearly a question since.”

“The sad part about all of that is I’m not really a big drinker and so when I do drink, I feel it,” she admitted. “I’ll have a drink here and there but when it comes to not drinking on a regular basis, those drinks here and there, they make you feel very nice. And unfortunately, it was an overdose that evening. It was horrible to try to relive that experience [while writing the book] because I remember it so vividly.”

Jole didn’t specify when the arrest occurred, but she was credited with starring in Jackass 3D in 2010.

But, that isn’t the only legal drama in the Dancing With The Stars contestant’s life. Jole’s husband Joe Gnoffo was arrested for criminal damage to property in 1999 and her former friend Briana Renee’s husband Matt Grundhoffer was arrested for DUI in 2012.

