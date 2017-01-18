Tyler’s Heartbreak: Father Butch On ‘Downward Spiral’ After Two Jail Stints

Just over a year ago, Tyler Baltierra’s beloved yet troubled father Butch vowed he’d remain sober and free from legal trouble after completing a long-term prison sentence. But now, the Teen Mom OG grandpa seems to have returned to his old ways, terrifying his reality star son, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“He is out of control again,” a source close to the 54-year-old, who has admitted to abusing crack cocaine in the past, tells Radar. “Poor Tyler doesn’t know what to do anymore.”

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Maci’s Baby Daddy Ryan Edwards Admits To Murdering Cats

The source believes Butch was faking when he gushed about his clean lifestyle on the MTV hit show.

“Butch is a great actor,” the insider insists. “That was all for TV.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Darl “Butch” Baltierra was jailed in October for an unconfirmed offense. Then, he served 20 days in jail in November for driving without a license this past summer.

PHOTOS: Tyler Baltierra: I Was Sexually Abused PLUS 9 Shocking Sex Secrets

Father of two Tyler, 25, expressed his fears on the Teen Mom OG reunion.

“I know exactly what’s going on,” he said. “I think he’s using. I think he used or he relapsed.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.