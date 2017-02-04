Leah Messer Defies Doc’s Orders By Not Making Special Needs Daughter Use A Wheelchair

Leah Messer is already in hot water with daughter Ali’s doctors for not following orders, and her latest confession on camera proves not much has changed!

In a brand new sneak peek clip, the Teen Mom 2 star sat down with her friend Maddy at a Bar-B-Que joint for a heart-to-heart about Leah’s daughter’s muscular dystrophy condition.

PHOTOS: Leah Messer Lets Loose In Miami After Being SLAMMED For Bad Mom Behavior

“I’ve been trying to make her use it as much as possible,” Leah said about Ali’s wheelchair. “I feel like she should have that option, like I’m not going to tell her, “No, you can’t walk.’ You’ve got to be out of your f**king mind! I’m not going to tell my child that if she wants to.”

However, the mother-of-three did admit that Ali has a tendency to “overdo” her walking capabilities. “I can’t allow her to push herself too far,” Leah said.

As RadarOnline.com reported, doctors told Leah and ex Corey Simms that their 7-year-old daughter’s condition may worsen around this age, causing her to randomly fall out of her control.

PHOTOS: Betrayal! Nude Photos! Arrests & More: Teen Moms’ 20 Most Shocking Scandals

“I think that she needs to have [a] power wheelchair all the time,” Ali’s doctor advised last year during an episode. “Her strength is still quite decent,” the doctor said. “But once she’s getting to age seven, then gradually, the maturity affects her. Then she may very slowly get weaker.”

Leah, 24, went on to say in the new clip that she can’t tell if Ali’s health is declining yet. “No matter what, I may never see the decline that they see. I guess I’ll handle that when it comes,” the choked-up reality star said on camera. “She’s gonna do whatever she wants to do, you can’t look into the future and tell.”

Watch the sneak peek right here on Radar!

PHOTOS: Leah Messer Debuts SCARY Skinny Body In Barely-There Bikini: ‘She Looks Sick!’

Do you think Leah should be more strict about Ali using her wheelchair? Tell us your thoughts below!



We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.