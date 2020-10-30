Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was arrested in Delaware on September 26 for allegedly punching her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, October 29.

The incident — which took place on September 4, and was first reported by The Sun — occurred during a dispute over their 3-year-old son, Lux, as the reality star, 28, and Lopez, 26, exchanged custody at his house. Lopez claimed that Lowry struck him “several times with a closed fist,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. He alleged that she “started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso” after Lowry discovered that Lopez had cut their son’s hair. He called the police following the incident but did not hear back until September 25.

Lopez said he “did not fight back,” but his sister explained that she “attempted to pull Kailyn off” of him. Police spoke with Lowry on the phone and she “stated that the dispute never became physical,” according to the documents.

She was taken into police custody for offensive touching, Us Weekly reported, and was later released on her own recognizance without bail. The MTV star plead not guilty, according to E! News, and was ordered to have no contact with her ex. Her arraignment is set for January 21, 2021, and she has agreed to appear at all scheduled court hearings. Lowry has not spoken publicly about the incident.

Viewers have watched Lowry and Lopez’s tumultuous relationship unfold throughout their time on Teen Mom 2. Aside from Lux, the exes also share 2-month-old son Creed. Lowry is also a mom to Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.