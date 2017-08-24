MORE Bad Blood! Kim Ready To Battle Taylor Swift After Album Release

Taylor Swift’s first single off her highly-anticipated album Reputation is about to drop, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West are ready to wage war against the mudslinging singer.

“Kanye is going to let Taylor have it if she goes after Kim on this new album,” a source close to the KUWTK beauty, 36, said.

“Kim is just tired of playing this game with Taylor. She has clearly had it out for the both of them, and Kim is so ready to fight fire with fire if this album includes any shade.”

“It’s about to get ugly, and Kim is ready to shut Taylor down!”

The feud between Kardashian, West, 40, and Swift, 27, began last year, when the pop star claimed she didn’t give the rapper permission to say “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, because I made that b***h famous” in his song “Famous.”

But then Kardashian posted footage of Swift approving of the lyrics — and later seemed to shade her by referring to National Snake Day.

Following the incident, Swift — who, up to that point had been incredibly active on social media — disappeared from the spotlight.

Until now!

After deleting all of the content from her social media accounts, which currently have over 100 million followers, Swift posted several GIFs to promote her new album. And it appeared to be aimed at Kardashian!

“Kim thinks she snake reference is about her,” the Kardashian insider told Radar.

