‘Difficult’ Tamron Hall Slams Haters One Day After Quitting NBC

Tamron Hall is fighting back!

Just one day after it was announced that she had quit The TODAY Show after being iced out for “more valuable” Megyn Kelly, she took to her Twitter to try and quell the rising reports of her troubles on set.

“Ok what have I been doing all day?” she said in a video post on her account. Wearing a stylish red, white and black skin tight tracksuit, Hall, 46, spoke directly to her fans.

“First of all, thank you guys so much for your sweet social media messages,” she said while standing in her gigantic walk-in closet.

“These are good times for everybody.”

Indeed, sources told RadarOnline.com exclusively that her quitting both NBC and MSNBC was seen as a blessing by the some staffers.

“She was very difficult. She could have an attitude and was sometimes short and rude with the staff,” the source said. “If you were not Matt Lauer or talent, it could seem like she had no time for you.”

Hall piled up her high-end clothes and shoes and told her viewers that she was donating her “Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin” shoes to the charity/thrift shop Housing Works.

Taking the high road, Hall said “Hopefully you will support them. You get a whole lot of my stuff.”

But behind the scenes, a source told Radar that Hall wasn’t always so nice.

“TV is a cutthroat business and Tamron is one of the best,” the source said. “Behind her are a long line of people she stepped over to get to the top. She makes friends with the right people and ignores everyone else. But this time she was out played by [Megyn] Kelly.”

