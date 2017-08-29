‘RHOC’ Fakery! Tamra Judge Picking Bizarre Fights On Camera Just To ‘Stay Relevant’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge will do just about anything to stay relevant— even if it means picking senseless fights on camera with anyone that is willing to engage!

On a recent episode of the hit Bravo show, the 49-year-old nemesis of Vicki Gunvalson, 55, went on a tirade against newcomer Peggy Sulahian, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that it was all for show.

“Tamra literally starts fights with everyone because she knows that it is the only way that people will keep talking about her,” a production insider said.

“It seems pointless to everyone on the cast and her friends. She claims to have so many issues with everyone on the cast, and insists that it is everyone else’s fault.”

As Radar readers know, Judge’s anger went into overdrive on last Monday’s RHOC, when she attacked Sulahian for calmly suggesting she move on from her longstanding feud with Gunvalson.

“Are you kidding me?” Judge screamed at her new friend. “Do you want to be friends? I’ve been friends with her for 10 years. She attacked my husband!”

According to the source, this behavior is not out of the ordinary for Judge.

“It is almost understood by everyone on the cast that, at some point, Tamra Judge will come for you,” said source, adding, “Tamra knows that Bravo will never get rid of her, because she brings the drama!”

