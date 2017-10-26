Tamar Braxton Explosive Divorce Docs: No Spousal Support & Seeks Sole Custody Of Son!

Tamar Braxton is asking for sole custody of of her four-year-old son Logan and seeks to avoid paying spousal support in her nasty divorce from ex Vincent Herbert, according to explosive court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

As readers know, Braxton, 40, filed for divorce or “dissolution with minor child” in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, while citing irreconcilable differences.

In the docs the former The Real star says she wants full physical custody of their toddler son. According to the docs, it appears Braxton is open to joint legal custody of Logan, including making decisions together about health and education issues. But when it comes to physical custody, as in where the child lives, Braxton wants sole custody.

As for their shared assets, it looks like Braxton is asking for everything, including their house in Calabasas. According to the docs, Braxton seeks “all assets acquired prior to date of marriage and during marriage by gift, inheritance, devise or descent.”

As of now, however, no official decision has been made, and as to what happens to their assets is “to be determined,” states the docs, which also show no evidence of a prenup.

The two were married in 2008 and have made headlines ever since for their tumultuous relationship.

In August 2016, Atlanta cops were called on the couple for a “verbal dispute” — and Braxton allegedly suffered injuries to her hand. And just months prior to that, she was fired as a co-host on The Real.

