Sister Wives Kicked Out Of Their Polygamist Church!

Kody Brown, his four wives, and his 18 kids have been kicked out of their church after a rocky year of scandal, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

According to a source close to the family, the Brown family’s community offshoot of the Apostolic United Brethren group has closed its doors to them after Meri’s catfish affair played out on TV, and the reality TV stars are now practicing their faith only within their home.

“From day 1 Kody pitched the show as a documentary, but a lot of people in the faith think that this has become a straight-up reality TV show for ratings,” an insider told Radar.

Indeed, viewers will recall seeing Maddie Brown try to get baptized in the Church on the show in 2015. But instead, she was sent a rejection letter that said her family was too public, and for her to find a home in the church, she’d have to disown them!

“This has been brewing for a long time and Meri’s catfishing scandal was the final straw” the source told Radar. “It was a huge, kind of war in the church. The church elders told Kody that he would never be welcomed back, even if the family moved back to Utah.”

Said the insider, “Polygamy is not an easy path but they made it look like kind of a joke. People really live this way and it’s a hard life to live. When the Browns sit there and put themselves on TV but won’t discuss the real issues they face and instead look for ratings, of course people in the religion are going to get annoyed at how they’re being portrayed.”

