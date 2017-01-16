Planting More Debt! Sheree Whitfield Sued For $10K After Failing To Pay Landscaper’s Bill

Sheree Whitfield may be moving from Chateau Sheree to the poor house! After uncovering The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s nearly $300,000 in unpaid tax liens, RadarOnline.com can now reveal exclusive details on her latest debt.

In court papers obtained from the Magistrate Court of Fulton County in Georgia, contractor company Heritage Landscape is suing Whitfield for $10,012.50 plus $500 in costs.

“Mrs. Whitfield contracted the landscaping services of Heritage Landscape to help in the completion of her home,” the claim filed on January 3rd read. “Mrs. Whitfield has paid some (less than half of her bill), although she was happy with the work.”

According to the claim, Whitfield alleged she “did not have the money” at first. But she then changed her tune, blaming the company for “poor work quality.”

“We would just like to get the balance owed,” the court papers read.

Whitfield has 30 days to file an answer to the claim.

This isn’t the first time Whitfield has had trouble with contractors.

In December 2015, Stoploss Specialists, Inc. claimed Whitfield owed $15,450 in unpaid bills. They sued her for a total of $23,000, which included late fees and other charges.

But her money troubles don’t end there, as Radar exclusively reported that she was hit with $291,719.06 in unpaid federal tax liens over the past four years.

The reality star was also recently fined $1,000 for throwing a party at her home without the permits necessary to host the bash or shoot the reality show.

