Slow Down! Selena Gomez’s Mom BLASTS Relationship With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez’s desperate mom has tried to lay down the law over her relationship with druggie rapper The Weeknd, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to a source close to Gomez, 24, her mom, Mandy Teefey, recently told her, “Ditch the drink, drugs and dating, or you will have hell to pay!”

As Radar has reported, insiders claimed Gomez has dabbled in drug and alcohol abuse, which led to her being admitted into rehab – twice! But she insists she’s only ever suffered from exhaustion and complications from her lupus.

“Selena’s next spiral is going to be less concealed, and even harder to recover from. She’ll get into harder drugs,” the insider told Radar.

Gomez’s mom, Teefy – who was infamously fired from her daughter’s management team in 2014 – “tried to stage a ‘come to Jesus’ talk,” said source, adding, “But Selena wasn’t having it!”

“Mandy even got her record label to book studio time in her hometown in Texas, but Selena stayed home in L.A. and relapsed,” claimed the source.

Meanwhile, the struggling songbird, who’s been diagnosed with lupus, has secretly hired a life coach to help her battle depression.

But after Gomez hooked up with The Weeknd, 26 – who has confessed to using hard drugs in the past – “the temptation to hit the clubs is too much to turn down,” the insider claimed.

