Intervention For Selena? Gomez Pals Fear She’s Off The Rails Again

Selena Gomez is heading towards another downward spiral of drugs, booze, and heartbreak! That’s the fear of the singer’s family and friends, an insider told RadarOnline.com, just two months after Gomez was released from her latest rehab stint.

As Radar reported, Gomez finished a two-month rehab stay in November. She claimed at the time that she was suffering from the effects of lupus, but an insider claimed to Radar that she actually had been popping pills like Ambient and Xanax for weeks.

Not long after, she was spotted making out with admitted “heavy drug” user The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, 26. Then, she was caught sipping from what appeared to be a glass of wine in one of her social media postings.

“Some of Selena’s close friends and family want to stage an intervention before it’s too late,” a source close to the 24-year-old pop star told Radar. “They fear that this is going to end well.”

As fans know, however, Gomez hasn’t always had the best luck in the love department and has been off and on with her Hollywood Playboy ex, Justin Bieber, 22, for almost a decade!

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez Slams Ex Justin Bieber For Cheating ‘Multiple Times’

In addition, Gomez’s rocky relationship with her mother, Mandy, and step-father, Brian, took a hit when the rising star fired her parents as part of her management team in 2014.

Also in 2014, she entered rehab in Arizona briefly for what insiders said was a pill and booze problem. She denied it a the time.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez’s Drug & Alcohol Lies EXPOSED!

So can the family let bygones be bygones to save their troubled daughter?

“Everyone has tried to step in at different points in Selena’s life but after so many ups and downs a lot of people close to her are just kind of at a loss as to what to do,” the family friend told Radar previously.

“She tells everyone to mind their own business and that it is her life. She is going to do what she wants to do.”

Do Selena Gomez’s family and friends have reason to be concerned? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.