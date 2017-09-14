Selena Gomez Receives Kidney Transplant From BFF After Lupus Complications

Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant after complications due to Lupus disease, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The “Same Old Love” singer received the organ earlier this summer from actress best friend Francia Raísa after she qualified as a perfect match.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” wrote Gomez on Instagram early this Thursday while sharing a photo of her and Raísa holding hands on their hospital beds.

A source told Radar that most of the pop star’s family was not a match, even after undergoing extensive testing. Luckily her BFF stepped in.

“I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” continued the star.

Lupus is a disease that attacks your organs. Gomez revealed her diagnosis in 2015, and as been battling with health issues ever since.

“I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made,” concluded Gomez.

After recovering from the procedure, Gomez has now gotten back on her feet and is currently shooting for her starring role in Woody Allen’s next film. She was also spotted this week at the NYFW launch of her Coach Selena Grace bag.

For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/

