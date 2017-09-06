Scott ‘Got Drunk!’ Disick’s Chilling 911 Call Before Hospitalization

The audio from Scott Disick’s breakdown and subsequent hospitalization has been released — and RadarOnline.com has the troubling call.

“He have someone in the house that got drunk, and they told me to call you,” a security guard at the father of three’s Hidden Hills bachelor pad tells the dispatcher in the August 18 recording. “Someone needs to take him to the hospital.”

“Was he still awake and breathing?” the dispatcher responds.

“Yeah,” the guard says.

“Was it alcohol poisoning, or he’s having trouble breathing?”

“I’m not sure. I‘m the security. I got a text saying to call you guys.”

The Blast was first to report the hospitalization and 911 call.

As Radar previously reported, the 34-year-old was transported to a local Los Angeles hospital after the fire department and sheriff’s department arrived on the scene.

He had been partying hard in recent months, and exhibiting bizarre behavior.

Now, the reality star is letting loose in New York. “He’s a mess!” a friend told Radar.

