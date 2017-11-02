Scheana’s Nightmare! Marie’s Ex Boyfriend Robert Caught Cheating With Another SURver?

Scheana Marie‘s whirlwind romance with Robert Parks Valletta came crashing down because of shocking cheating allegations, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Scheana heard that Rob was getting very friendly with another waitress,” an insider told Radar. “She was confronted about cheating by the SURvers.”

“Rob slowed up with filming after the confrontation and refused to film,” the insider added. “He is focused on his show and career now, and wants nothing to do with Vanderpump Rules.”

The showdown was featured in the Vanderpump Rules season six trailer with Lala Kent proclaiming, “your man made out with my friend!”

“There’s a lot of skanks in this town,” Lisa Vanderpump affirmed in the following scene.

Radar exclusively reported that Valletta, 36, and Marie began dating shortly after she filed for divorce from Mike Shay last November, but they split earlier this summer. He confirmed the split in October, with insiders telling Radar that they were just too busy for each other.

Marie, 32, is still “depressed” over the split, and has started regretting her decision to divorce her high school sweetheart.

