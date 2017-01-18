‘She Lost Control!’ Inside Savannah Chrisley’s Severe Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley was involved in a serious car accident earlier this week that left her with broken vertebrae. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the accident report that reveals more details on what caused the Chrisley Knows Best star’s traumatic crash.

The car accident occurred on January 16 at 3:10pm in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Vehicle one was traveling south bound on interstate 65 near Armory Drive,” the reporting officer wrote in the report. “The driver of vehicle number one advised officers that her foot became tangled up in the floor mat and then behind the brake pedal in the process of trying to free her foot.”

But the floor mat wasn’t the only cause of the crash, as the “foggy conditions” also forced Chrisley to lose “control of the vehicle, striking the guardrail on the front driver side of the vehicle.”

The 19-year-old was transported to Southern Hills Hospital following the crash. No drugs or alcohol were found on the scene.

Todd Chrisley’s daughter broke the news of the crash on her Instagram page Tuesday night.

“As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been,” she captioned a photo of her in the hospital. “But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. Then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing.”

Chrisley explained how the accident left her with broken vertebrae that is causing “numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders.”

She ended the post with, “We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all.”

