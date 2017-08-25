Frigid In Iceland! Vicki & Tamra’s Nastiest Fight Ever Caught On Camera

Real Housewives of Orange County fans are finally going to get what they’ve been waiting for – an on-camera blowout brawl between Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that during a cast trip to Iceland airing later this season, Gunvalson and Judge got into such a huge fight, the two refused to film with each other again.

“They got into a screaming match towards the end of filming, and punches were almost thrown. They had to be stopped by the other girls before it got out of hand!” a source told Radar.

“Tamra accused Vicki of leaking secrets and, of course, Vicki adamantly denied ever doing any such thing.”

“Several of the girls came home in tears. They are more divided than ever,” the insider added. “Things could not possibly get any worse.”

This is certainly not the first trip that turned into complete disaster for the cast of RHOC.

Last season, during a trip to Ireland, Team Tamra — consisting of Judge, Shannon Beador and ex-RHOC star Heather Dubrow — battled Gunvalson and her partner-in-crime, Kelly Dodd, during the getaway.

