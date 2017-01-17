IRS Gon’ Check Me, Boo! Sheree Whitfield Slapped With Nearly $300K In Tax Liens

Sheree Whitfield may have poured big bucks into her infamous Chateau Sheree, but it seems she forgot to save a few pretty pennies for Uncle Sam.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, has been slapped with nearly $300,000 in unpaid federal tax liens over the past four years, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

THE PROOF: READ THE FEDERAL TAX LIENS

In December 2012, she was hit with a $41,752.83 lien for unpaid taxes in 2009 and 2010, official government documents indicate.

Exactly a year later, the Department of Treasury filed another lien against the mother of three, claiming she owed $111,226.58 for 2011 taxes.

Then, on May 7, 2015, she received another bill for $134,728.45 unpaid taxes in 2012 and 2013.

Lastly, in June 2016, the Bravolebrity got a $4,011.20 lien for the 2014 tax period.

The grand total adds up to $291,719.06.

According to the Georgia Clerk of Courts, none of the liens have yet to be released. And Fulton Country’s Clerk of Superior Court refused to comment on the reality star’s tax nightmare.

Whitfield, who was recently fined for throwing a rowdy bash at her grandiose dream mansion, has a history of debt problems.

In March 2016, she was sued by a contractor for allegedly owing $25,000 for her home’s construction[http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/sheree-whitfield-sued/].

The year prior, a fan accused her of charging $5 to pose for a selfie with him . She defended her fee, claiming “Next time it will be $10!”

