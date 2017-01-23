Royal Row! Prince Harry Jilts Meghan Markle After Brother’s Embarassing Arrest

HEARTBROKEN Prince Harry has called off his wedding to American TV beauty Meghan Markle — after an explosive showdown with his father Charles and conniving stepmother Camilla!

The 32-year-old love-struck royal had just returned from a romantic getaway with Meghan to see the Northern Lights in Norway when he was summoned to his father’s private quarters — alone, says a palace insider.

According to the insider, 68-year-old Charles told his red-headed son, “What are you thinking? Dump her now! Camilla is right! She’s nothing but a commoner — she’s not even British! She’s not fit to be your wife!”

The senior royals’ disapproval of the sexy Suits actress erupted in outrage when Meghan’s brother, Thomas Markle Jr., 50, was arrested and charged with holding a gun to a woman’s head after a drunken argument at his home in Oregon on Jan. 12.

“It was the last straw for Charles and Camilla,” says the insider. “Harry’s been explicitly told to stay away from controversy as he moves from hard-partying playboy to hardworking royal.

“But it seems he’s caught up in one scandal after another involving Meghan.

“Harry doesn’t care. He is totally in love with her and desperate to marry her.

“But Charles and Camilla have been against her from day one — even though the queen ordered Harry to ‘do the right thing’ when they suspected Meghan was pregnant.

“Meghan is divorced — and was living with another man when Harry wooed her away last May. Charles and Camilla are incensed — even though they are the most notorious cheaters in modern British history!”

Adding more fuel to the fire, the 35-year-old sultry siren plays paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA Network drama — and her steamy scenes from the show are popping up on a host of porn sites.

“It doesn’t matter that Harry was snapped partying nude in Vegas, that William’s wife Kate was photographed topless in France, that Camilla was caught bare-breasted on a boat off Spain — or Charles, himself, was pictured kissing another man,” says a Harry’s pal. “It’s do as we say — not as we do!

“What complicates things is Meghan is biracial. Her mother, Doria Ragland, is African-American and her father, Thomas, is white.

“I’m told there have been racist remarks made about tainting the royal blood line — behind closed doors.

“Meghan’s been publicly badmouthed by her sister, and now her brother faces gun charges. I hear Camilla said Meghan’s family is too ‘ghetto’ to become royal in-laws!

“Harry is furious. He sees Camilla trying to destroy Meghan the way she tried to ruin Kate — and his own mother, Princess Diana. While he’s called off the wedding, he says he won’t give up Meghan. He loves her too much.

“He believes he’s finally found Ms. Right — and he WILL marry her when his brother William takes the throne — Charles and Camilla be damned!”

The redheaded prince can’t take the family heat!

