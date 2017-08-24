Powerball Winner Mavis Wanczyk’s Husband Killed In Hit-And-Run

Was Powerball winner Mavis Wanczyk cursed by the lottery before the mega-millions even reached her?

She may have become the most fortunate woman in America overnight, but she’s still grieving the loss of her late husband, William, who died last year in a freak accident.

PHOTOS: 10 Shocking & Unexpected Celebrity Deaths

William Wanczyk, a former Northampton firefighter, was tragically crushed to death by a truck in a hit-and-run while sitting at a bus stop, according to a report by Mass Live.

The driver was said to be speeding without headlights on when it hit William, 55. The vehicle was found abandoned north of the crash site and heavily damaged.

PHOTOS: Shootings, Crashes & Overdoses! Celebrity Near-Death Experiences Uncovered

Up until just a few months ago the identity of the drive was unknown until authorities discovered the man responsible for the death as Peter Sheremeta, 20.

He was arraigned on charges including motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash that caused a death.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.