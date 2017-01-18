Paula Deen’s ‘Pedophile’ Priest Brother-In-Law Commits Suicide

Paula Deen‘s brother-in-law Henry Groover III has committed suicide amid allegations he sexually assaulted a young man for years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to an insider, Groover committed suicide in Savannah not long after he was served a copy of an explosive lawsuit accusing him of being a “sexual predator,” who was “well known to some in the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile …”

Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Public Affairs Coordinator Eunicia Baker confirmed to Radar, “The suicide investigation was launched yesterday.”

As Radar reported, Deen has called Groover – the brother of her husband Michael Groover and a Dominican priest – her “spiritual adviser.”

But according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in Savannah and obtained by Radar, “from the years 1983 to present … [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed the minor Ancil Havery Gordon III into the illegual sexual acts.”

Gordon’s lawsuit says Groover “used LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and other illocit substances to lure and otherwise attract” the young man for “illegal, lewd and explicit sexual acts.”

Gordon says he has since “endured grievous personal injury and continues to this day to suffer extreme anguish which has affected every element of his life,” and he asked for a trial by jury to award monetary damages.

The Gordons claimed they brought the lawsuit because Deen’s brother-in-law “moved his residence to a location” near there home, which would allow him “to continuously observe the plaintiff’s family,” including their children, according to the complaint.

The Gordons’ attorney, Mark Tate, told Radar exclusively, “Clearly this sad man knew that all his sins were about to be revealed in a way he could not any longer deny nor live with. It’s a sad ending for a sad man made only worse by the untold numbers of children whose lives were ruined by his perversions.”

