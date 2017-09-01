Pathetic Nic Cage Won’t Let Go Of His Two-Timing Wife

Nicolas Cage won’t ditch his two-timing wife — despite her still prowling the same bar where she once wooed her lover!

“Nic is still legally married to Alice, and everyone thinks he should just face the fact it’s over,” an insider told RadarOnline.com. “His friends have all been telling him to get her to sign the papers, but he keeps delaying things.”

Cage’s foot-dragging is even more unseemly as wayward wife Alice Kim — mother of his 11-year-old son, Kal-El — still patronizes the establishment former flame Carl Foglietti once managed — the Grape Street Cafe in Summerlin, Nev.

In 2016, Kim, now 33, reportedly had been canoodling with Foglietti, 40, behind the back of the National Treasure star!

On May 22, 2016, a reporter posed as an ordinary patron at The Bar @ Flamingo & Grand Canyon in Las Vegas — while Nic, now 53, was at the Cannes Film Festival in France — and spotted Kim and Foglietti boldly smooching around 12:30 a.m.

Cage’s rep denied the lusty lip-lock — but hours later announced Cage and Kim, who’d wed in 2004, had separated.

Since then, Radar has doggedly stayed on the story and learned Foglietti has reconciled with the mother of his child, a woman believed to be named Doreen Sebastian.

“He was embarrassed when the affair blew up,” said a source. “He’s glad to have moved on.”

Cage’s wife, on the other hand, still clings to her ex-lover’s old haunt.

“Alice is in here all the time,” a regular told Radar. “She’s rude to the staff and generally just a bitch — they are surprised she still shows her face after everything that went down.”

“The whole thing turned into such an embarrassing mess” for everyone, added another source close to Cage.

