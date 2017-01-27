Mischa Barton’s Estranged Mom In The Dark About Disturbing Meltdown

Mischa Barton was hospitalized for a mental evaluation on Thursday when her disturbing behavior forced neighbors to call police. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the actress’ estranged mother is unaware of the bizarre incident.

“I’m sorry, I don’t know anything,” Nuala Quinn-Barton exclusively told Radar.

Barton, 31, was reportedly seen in her backyard hanging over her fence while ranting about her estranged mother.

Although initial reports claimed The OC actress was wearing only a dress shirt and tie during the meltdown, Sgt. Duncan told Radar she was “fully clothed” and was “speaking incoherent statements” when deputies arrived at 7am.

Barton was rushed to the hospital voluntarily. She was previously held on an involuntary hold in a hospital in 2009, but she insisted it was just a bad reaction to wisdom tooth removal.

A source told Radar how the actress has been on a downward spiral for years.

“Her attempts at getting healthy have always failed,” the insider said. “She took on Dancing With the Stars to make some money and try to clean up her act – but that didn’t help.”

The insider told Radar how the troubled actress was “doing mushrooms” at a dinner party.

“Then, just two weeks later, she was at a bar in NYC and smoking pot and doing coke,” the source claimed. “She was openly using her hand to snort coke off of in this tiny space.”

The insider hopes the breakdown will be the “wake up call she needs.”

“She has a horrible relationship with her mom — she’s pretty much alone in LA,” the source said. “She’s broke and hasn’t been able to get it together to start making money again. Every time she attempts any sort of come back she ends up shooting herself in the foot and not being able to follow through.”

Are you surprised her mother is unaware of the incident? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.