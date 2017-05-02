Go With The Flow! Met Ball Stars’ Dirty Little Secret Exposed!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the glamorous attendees of the prestigious Met Gala in New York City are desperate to keep a very dirty little secret under wraps!

“Looking great at all costs is the number one priority for celebrities attending the Oscars of fashion and A-list stars don’t mind if one of those costs is being unable to go to the bathroom,” explained one well-heeled attendee.

But what to do when nature calls?

“Several of the lady guests are wearing diapers,” the source told Radar. “Literally, you cannot pee in those dresses and it’s a very long night.”

As Radar reported, stars, including Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Katy Perry and Amy Schumer, wore tight or unwieldy frocks that weren’t easy to put on or take off — especially in a tiny bathroom stall.

“Some stars are sewn into the gowns and several ladies in catsuits cannot easily go to the bathroom,” noted the source.

“It’s an open bar, and even though the drinks are free, everyone is careful how much liquids they consume. And forget about anyone eating.”

But those ladies who do have to use the bathroom because they don’t want to rely on diapers get quite an eyeful.

“The ladies room is packed with the biggest stars who are literally in their bra and pantries,” laughed the attendee.

“Dresses have to be removed and wait for them outside the ladies stalls — the men have it easy!”

