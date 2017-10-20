Betrayed! Mariah Carey Believes Robbery At L.A. Home Was ‘Inside Job’

Mariah Carey was robbed of $50,000 worth of personal belongings when thieves broke into her L.A. home early Thursday morning. RadarOnline.com has now exclusively learned that Carey, 47, who was in N.Y.C. at the time, believes that the heist was an “inside job!”

“Mariah isn’t upset over the belongings because $50K to her is nothing. But she is upset because she believes that it was not just a random robbery,” a friend of the diva songstress said.

“The robbers had to know she was not in town because Mariah keeps a very private schedule, especially when she is traveling.”

According to reports, the burglars accessed Carey’s home through a bedroom window using a ladder.

Oddly, even though the home’s silent alarms were set off, Carey’s security team did not respond for hours after the incident and, by that time, the thieves were gone.

“The robbers knew to go in her bedroom window and there are hundreds of windows on her house,” the insider told Radar.

“The fact that the burglars set off the alarms and her security did not respond has made her question her security and she is considering whether or not she is going to replace them all.”

As Radar reported, Carey’s home was hit just one day before KUWTK star Kim Kardashian’s L.A. home was also targeted by robbers who stole personal possession from a car parked on the property.

