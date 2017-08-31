Single In The City! Luann In Talks For Revenge Spinoff Show Amid Nasty Divorce

Just weeks after Luann de Lesseps announced her divorce from Tom D’Agostino, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the reality star is already in talks with Bravo for her very own spinoff show.

A pal close to the situation reveals to Radar the reality series’ main focus will be centered around the Real Housewives of New York star’s post-divorce life as a single lady! “Luann has always spoken with Bravo about doing a spinoff show about her liking for love,” our snitch spills, noting the show is “NOT a dating show with experts helping her find love,” rather, “it’s a spinoff reality show of her life after divorce.”

As readers know, Bravo host Andy Cohen recently recorded a dramatic Watch What Happens Live special with de Lesseps, 52, at her home in the Hamptons. The two talked about her life post-divorce as well as her next moves on-camera and off-camera.

Network moles tell Radar that if the special performs to Bravo’s standards during its Sept. 6 premiere then execs will be more apt to give the show the green light. “Bravo hasn’t given her an answer but have said if the WWHL special does well in the ratings they should talk,” our snitch spills.

“Luann had many offers to tell her story about her ugly split from lots of different networks and shows with much bigger ratings than Andy,” our insider notes, adding, “But she went with him because of loyalty and investing in getting her own show.”

“She’s no fool,” the informant says of the saavy reality star, noting, “Why would you want to piss off Andy when he has the power to give you your own show?”

