Amy Roloff’s New Man Speaks Out! Chris Marek Claims Couple Is ‘Official’

Little People, Big World fans are thrilled for Amy Roloff, who bounced back from her painful divorce with a hot new romance.

But the reality TV matriarch’s boyfriend Chris has remained mum about the relationship — until now!

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Portland, Oregon-area real estate broker Chris Marek claims he and Roloff are getting serious after six months together.

“We’re officially dating, yes,” he told Radar. “It’s been fun! Amy and I are getting along great.”

The handsome 54-year-old bachelor revealed that he’s met most of Roloff’s children, including twins Jeremy and Zach, 26, and family rebel Jacob, 20.

“I’ve met everyone but Molly,” he added of Roloff’s 23-year-old daughter, who lives six hours from the family’s Hillsboro, Oregon, farm in Spokane, Washington. (The accountant recently got engaged.)

The long-running reality series will begin filming again in February for its 12th season — but will Marek, who made a few cameos this year, become a full-time cast member?

He said he has no plans to get in front of the camera again just yet.

“It’s not something we talk about. If it comes up naturally, maybe,” he shared.

As Radar previously reported, Roloff and her husband of nearly 30 years, Matt, finalized their divorce early last year after a two-year separation.

Matt, 55, still lives on the farm property, and both parents are dedicated to keeping the family close despite any hostility.

