Lisa Vanderpump Reveals ‘Heartbreak’ Over ‘Suffering’ Dog Pikachu’s Sudden Death

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the loss of another pet just days after losing her Pomeranian, Pink Dog, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Pomeranian Pikachu, 13, died last night after battling Addison’s Disease .

“It was unfortunate timing to lose two of our furry creatures so close to each other,” the Vanderpump Pets owner told Radar. “Pikachu was suffering the last few weeks, so it gave us solace when he passed.”

“The people at VCA treated him with such love and compassion and he is now at rest,” she said of the animal hospital that treated Pikachu.

“In light of recent tragic events, it makes me appreciate even more the huge comfort that our beloved pets give to us in this very sad world,” the reality star added. “It has been challenging emotionally but on the grand scale of the devastation that has transpired in this country, this is just our personal family heartbreak.”

“These wonderful creatures often give us strength in our hour of need, we were happy to have loved both of these furry people for many years,” she concluded.

Vanderpump, 57, posted several photos of Pikachu on her Instagram account that showed him in many different phases of life. In the caption, she wrote, “Rest in peace my sweet Pikachu, we will miss you so much.. Such sadness at your loss.”

Pink Dog’s death will be featured on RHOBH, but it’s unclear if the SUR restauranteur will address Pikachu’s passing as well.

