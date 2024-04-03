REVEALED: 'Vanderpump Villa' Star Eric Funderwhite's Ex Accused Him of Abuse, Shared Gruesome Injury Photos in Plea for Restraining Order
Vanderpump Villa star Eric Funderwhite's ex alleged that he physically and verbally abused her during the course of their relationship which spanned from 2017 to 2022 in unearthed court docs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking claims were accompanied by photos of her gruesome injuries that were claimed to be caused by Funderwhite as part of her now-dismissed request for a restraining order back in 2020.
Funderwhite and his ex were claimed to have lived together in an apartment in Los Angeles prior to their breakup, according to the docs first reported on by The Sun.
She alleged that one incident took place in 2018 that he "grabbed" her by the neck outside of their car because she didn't want to drive.
"I left him there and when I returned he had thrown my clothes out on the driveway and it was raining so they were all damaged or destroyed," she stated in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The woman claimed that he "became angry" the following year after she asked him why he was gone all day. "Respondent jumped on my neck," according to her shocking filing.
Disturbing photos included in the court documents from March 3, 2020, display what appeared to be her swollen black eye, red marks on her face, and bruises on her back from his past alleged abuse.
The ex also accused Funderwhite of spitting on her face one birthday, claiming he had a "habit of calling me names and yelling at me in order to start a fight" and had even threatened to kill her during one incident. She later moved to another state, according to the affidavit.
A temporary restraining order was granted from Nov. 13, 2020, until Dec. 28, 2020, The Sun reported, but was later dismissed after there were no appearances in court that December.
Funderwhite is featured in a new Hulu reality series set in Lisa Vanderpump's sprawling French villa Château Rosabelle, following the staff's day-to-day while living under the same roof and catering to the location's high-profile guests.