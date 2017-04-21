Revenge Body? LeAnn Rimes’ Ex Is Now A Personal Trainer

LeAnn Rimes’ ex husband went from the lap of luxury in Bel Air to working on abs in New York, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Dean Sheremet was caught teaching a personal training class on April 19.

Sheremet, 36, and Rimes, 34, tied the knot in 2002 — but their marriage didn’t last, since the “How Do I Live” singer cheated on him with her Northern Lights costar, Eddie Cibrian.

“We fought, we cried, and eventually I forced myself out the door for fear that I would cave,” he detailed in his cookbook/tell-all, referencing his 2010 split from Rimes. He later summarized, “She cheated, I got dumped, and we divorced.”

Rimes went on to marry Cibiran, 43, in 2011. Sheremet tied the knot with photographer Sarah Silver later that same year.

His second marriage didn’t last either, as he announced he was headed towards another divorce in 2015. Nothing has been filed in the New York court system yet, but he is already looking for love again on dating apps.

