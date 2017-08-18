Leah Remini Rips Tom Cruise To Shreds In Explosive Rant, Compares Actor To The Devil!

Tom Cruise isn’t who you think he is. This, according to Leah Remini. The actress ripped the A-Lister to shreds during a Reddit AMA about Scientology, claiming Cruise’s true character does not hold true to the squeaky clean image he portrays in the media.

“I’m just going to get straight to it,” one user asked. “Is Tom Cruise a good person?”

“No! Just going to get straight to it, no!” Remini, 47, said in response to the fan during the AMA question session to promote the upcoming season of Scientology and the Aftermath. “There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.”

“Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical,” Remini added. “People who’ve worked with me will say I can be an a**hole – all actors can be. That is different. He’s very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins.”

As readers know, Miscavige is the leader of the Church of Scientology.

Remini left the Church in 2013 and has since repeatedly denounced the Hollywood religion.

