Kim To The Rescue! Kardashian Pushed La La To Dump Melo, Says Pal

Kim Kardashian encouraged pal La La Anthony to dump her husband Carmelo, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

“La La knew about the cheating scandals and this pregnancy thing was the last straw,” said one insider.

“Kim is her best friend and gave her the final push,” another added.

As Radar revealed, Anthony, 32, is accused of knocking up a stripper who works at a gentleman’s club.

After learning of the latest allegations, La La, 37, sent the Knicks star packing, ending their seven-year marriage.

“She has forgiven a lot but this time she had to leave,” the source said, adding that Kardashian helped give La La the strength to act.

“When a marriage isn’t working you try to fix it. But when that doesn’t work, Kim told her it was time to leave.”

The stripper, who remains anonymous, claims she’s currently six and a half months along, and wants Melo to pay for her medical expenses and other costs.

As for Vazquez, our source says she continues to lean on her friends while dealing with her heartbreak.

“She’s been talking with Kim several times a day since the split.”

Story developing.

