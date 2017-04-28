Kim Zolciak Shows Off Sexy Bikini Pic Days After Son’s Emergency Surgery

Kim Zolciak dropped everything to be by her young son’s side over the weekend — but now the Don’t Be Tardy star is back to her old tricks.

The mother of six, 38, posted a sexy photo on Instagram to promote her new bikini line, just days after 4-year-old Kash was released from the hospital.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the tot was attacked by a dog and spent the weekend under doctors’ care.

Bikini line coming soon 😉 we use only the BEST fabric! ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Fans were quick to comment that her “priorities” weren’t in line, but the soon-to-be Real Housewives of Atlanta star ignored the haters.

Instead, she posted a video on Snapchat revealing that Kash was recovering well after the mother/son duo visited the doctors’ office together.

