It’s On! Kim Kardashian & Beyonce’s Catfight Turns Nastier Than Ever

The claws are out between Kim Kardashian and Beyonce, and it’s about to get nasty.

Kardashian, 36, is furious over the fact that the 35-year-old Lemonade singer ignored her baby gift that she meant as an olive branch.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: “Kim sent over a huge bouquet of flowers and a basket of baby gifts weeks ago, as soon as she heard about the twins’ birth.”

“But she’s had no word of thanks and she’s steaming mad, saying it’s the final straw and a huge insult she simply shouldn’t have to tolerate.”

“Kim insists it’s Beyonce’s who’s been the aggressor in their feud; she’s tried countless times to mend fences – including meeting up back in January – but the simple reality is that Bey considers Kim trash and beneath her.

“There’s still a lot of b****ing going on between these two, and Kanye’s beef with Jay-Z is only making it worse.”

The two women were civil at one time, but their relationship wasn’t helped by the fact that both of their husbands got embroiled in a messy legal battle.

Jay-Z and West fell out over his Tidal streaming service that led to Beyonce’s husband dissing him on his 4:44 album.

The “Gold Digger” rapper quit over claims that he was owed $3 million in royalties.

