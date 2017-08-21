Kim Kardashian Desperate To Replace Kelly Ripa On ‘Live!’ — With Ryan Seacrest’s Support!

Kim Kardashian will be filling in for Kelly Ripa on Live! next week, and sources said she is dying to make her hosting role permanent! In a shocking twist, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report the reality star’s BFF Ryan Seacrest is completely on board.

“She has Ryan’s support,” a source told Radar.

The insider told Radar that Kardashian is over the reality world, and now that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is winding down, she is looking to dive into hosting.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Seacrest – a longtime friend of the family – helped launch the show back in 2007, and still serves as executive producer.

“Ryan would love to get one of his friends to replace Kelly if she chooses to leave,” the source added. “He likes surrounding himself with people who adore him and are loyal to him.”

As Radar previously reported, Ripa and Seacrest have had tension ever since he began co-hosting the show. After Seacrest suggested that Live! be moved permanently to Los Angeles, Ripa became livid, and threatened to leave for good.

“Kelly’s announced that if push comes to shove, she’s ready to walk,” said a show insider.

