Kimye’s Burglary Nightmare! Two Robbers Ransack Power Couple’s Cars At LA Mansion

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West have been targeted again in yet another burglary just after the reality star’s terrifying Paris Robbery, and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the horrifying encounter involving two seething suspects!

LAPD tells Radar the couple’s LA mansion was targeted by two thieves who searched their cars, before fleeing from the sprawling property with just one iPhone.

“A call came in at 5:10 am [and] West LA officers responded to a theft of motor vehicle via radio call. Witness saw a suspect enter and exit a vehicle and fled the location,” Officer Christopher No reveals, adding, “The witness also saw a second suspect hiding in a bush nearby.”

“Suspect one took personal items from the vehicle and it is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “Both suspects fled the scene.”

According to reports, a staffer for the A-list duo saw the burglar and chased him off the property.

Kimye’s neighbor, Kathy Griffin, was also said to have been hit, where another car was damaged and a purse taken.

The hellish incident comes just one year after Kim was the victim of a brutal robbery in Paris where millions worth of jewelry was stolen. At least 17 people were arrested in connection with the armed robbery.

