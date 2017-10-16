Khloe Begging Boyfriend Tristan Thompson To Propose Before Announcing Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian still has not revealed that she’s pregnant with NFL star boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s baby — and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned why!

According to a source close to the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, she wants to announce that she is pregnant AND engaged at the same time!

“Khloe is pushing her man for a ring harder than ever before now,” the source said.

“At this point, she is practically begging him to propose. She does not want to be just his girlfriend when this baby is born and she wants him to do it stat!”

As fans know, prior to dating the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star, Kardashian was married to former NBA player Lamar Odom, 37, for seven years.

But their marriage fell apart after Odom — who allegedly cheated on Kardashian countless times while the two were together — overdosed at a Brothel outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2015.

And, as previously reported, Odom’s infidelity is the reason that Kardashian has a fear of abandonment!

“She’s suffocating in her own fear and even though Tristan swears up and down that he’ll be there for her, she doesn’t believe him. She’s too jaded,” and insider previously revealed to Radar.

Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together in early 2018.

