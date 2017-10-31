Kevin Spacey Accused Of Groping Filmmaker In Bar: ‘He Grabbed My Whole Package’

Actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was only 14 years old, but he isn’t the actor’s only alleged victim. In an interview with RadarOnline.com, filmmaker and director Tony Montana is accusing the House of Cards star of groping him.

Montana was editing a documentary at Los Angeles hotspot Coronet Pub in 2003 when Spacey walked in with a group of friends.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana told Radar. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

Montana claimed a seemingly intoxicated Spacey, 58, then said to him, “This designates ownership.”

“I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it,” Montana said. “I paid for my drink and got away from him.”

But the alleged incident didn’t end there, as Spacey then followed him to the restroom.

“I backed him out the door and I pushed him,” he said. “One of his friends was in line and I said, ‘It’s time to take your boy home. ‘They all ended up leaving.’”

Although Montana, who was in his thirties at the time of the alleged incident, never saw Spacey again, the memory has lived on.

“I never talked to anyone about it except for therapists,” the Overnight filmmaker said. “I had PTSD for six months after. It was an emasculating thing for someone to do to me. Whenever I went to the bar I would see if he was there or have my back against the wall.”

After reading Rapp’s story, he chose to come forward to Radar.

“This wasn’t something people were talking about openly,” he said. “It still feels awkward. I still feel what I felt then. I put it into the back of my mind until I saw him come forward. When you’re trying to accomplish something in the industry, you have things that inspire you, that can help move you forward. You have set backs and haunted experiences. No matter what happens you have to keep going.”

Rapp, 46, told Buzzfeed that Spacey tried to molest him during a Broadway show after party in 1986 when he was 14.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey responded to the claims. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. “But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

He added, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Former US news anchor Heather Unruh came forward accusing Spacey of assaulting her loved one.

