‘RHOA’ Revenge! Kenya Moore Sues Landlord After ‘Erroneous’ Eviction

Kenya Moore has finally moved into Moore Manor, and not a moment too soon! RadarOnline.com has learned that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was caught in a nasty courtroom battle with her former landlord, after he “erroneously” evicted her!

A judge ordered Moore’s landlord, Conya Weems Dillon, to return the $6,000 security deposit Moore previously paid to her. She was also ordered to compensate the RHOA star for $4,531 in attorneys’ fees.

Radar previously reported that Dillion evicted the former Miss USA from her $3,999-a-month home in 2013. She claimed Moore failed to pay her rent for the month of May and defaulted on the terms and conditions of her lease at the time. Moore called the accusations “erroneous” in court documents.

The two duked it out in court, and the reality star voluntarily agreed to leave the property. The landlord was later ordered to pay up.

Moore told Radar at the time, “Today’s victory proves that celebrities can fight back and not be victimized by people who wish to lie about them and use their name for the sake of publicity.”

The actress now lives in her luxurious Moore Manor — and still finds time to comment on her cast member’s new digs.

“Oh my god, she said her house was more finished than mine!” she exclaimed in a new preview clip for The Real Housewives of Atlanta about Sheree Whitfield’s home.

As Radar previously reported, Whitfield was recently hit with a $27,000 lien for work on Chateau Sheree, and could be in danger of losing her home.

