Too Rude! Kelly Dodd Strips Down & Shows Off Boobs In Raunchy ‘RHOC’ Clip

Kelly Dodd stripped down and didn’t care who saw her bare boobs!

The RHOC star went topless on her balcony in a new clip from the show, and her husband Michael couldn’t keep his hands to himself while their neighbors watched!

Kelly, 41, and Michael, 59, decided to make a cast of Kelly’s current chest before she went under the knife and did the dirty deed out in the open. Michael covered Kelly’s nude body in plaster on the balcony of their home, and joked as their unsuspecting neighbors got a glance at Kelly’s bare body.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Kelly threw a farewell party ahead of her breast reduction surgery, and she revealed in the clip that she decided to take her boobs down from a 32G.

She claimed her boobs were “way too big for [her] body” and she experienced back pain. She also had a hard time fitting into clothes.

But, that may not have been the only surgery she had! Dr. Miami exclusively told Radar that she “possibly had rhinoplasty” as well as Botox and fillers.

