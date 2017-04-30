Katy Perry Slammed In Racial Insensitivity Scandal

Katy Perry is facing a racial insensitivity scandal after she cracked a bizarre joke on social media, according to Idolator.

The “Roar” singer, who recently dyed her dark hair blonde, responded to a follower in a video: “Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair.’ Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change, bye. See you guys later.”

Perry, who looked like she was in a car with some friends, then laughed and said, “I should leave now”– and sipped what looked like a green tea drink from a straw.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry And Ex-Boyfriend Orlando Bloom Are Reunited At Birthday Party

Now the staunchly liberal star is being bashed for being insensitive, said the Idolator report.

Alex M. Leo, former VP of audience development at The Daily Beast, addressed Perry, saying, “Yes we do miss Barack Obama and if you’re comparing your new hair to [Donald] Trump being in office then…”

As The Fader reported, some Twitter users, including DJ Scream, are not happy with the pop star, calling Perry a “#Loser” among other things.

A Twitter user named “messy Elliot” wrote, “I think she shouldn’t have mentioned Obama because it makes it seem like she linking BLACK hair to Barack cuz he black.”

PHOTOS: Cheating? Orlando Bloom CAUGHT With Another Woman Days Before Katy Perry Split

“#1 snake stan” tweeted that it was an “insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama.”

Like many other celebrities, however, Perry, who recently broke up with actor Orlando Bloom, enthusiastically supported President Obama.

She performed at a 2012 Obama reelection rally. At a Special Olympics reception, Obama gushed that Perry was “one of my favorite people.”

PHOTOS: Oh No! John Mayer Exes Jennifer Aniston & Katy Perry Have Awkward Run-In

As Radar has reported, while Obama’s people saw Kim Kardashian as political poison they loved Perry’s support.

But Perry has raised eyebrows before for cultural appropriation, a charge that also recently hit Kendall Jenner over her controversial Pepsi ad.

As Teen Vogue reported, Perry posted a meme to Instagram using the image of a Hindu deity. Followers criticized her for supposedly making light of a religion on social media.

Some also criticized Perry for dressing as a Japanese geisha to perform the American Music Awards in 2013. The exasperated star snapped to Rolling Stone about that, “I’ll just stick to baseball and hot dogs, and that’sit. I know that’s a quote that’s gonna come to f*ck me in the ass, but can’t you appreciate a culture?”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.