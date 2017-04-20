Poor Katy! Ryan Phillippe Ditches Perry For Younger, Hotter Brunette At Coachella

Katy Perry has let another hottie slip through her fingers! Despite a recent flirtation with Ryan Phillippe, she was spotted solo at Coachella while he squired around a busty 21-year-old model.

The 42-year-old father-of-three recently denied that he was dating the “California Gurl.”

And Phillippe, 42, made that official when he posted a photo with 21-year-old Elise Hewitt in the desert — while Perry, 32, showed up alone!

“Katy definitely seemed in kind of a low mood all weekend,” an eyewitness at the infamous music festival told Radar.

A post shared by @ryanphillippe on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

Meanwhile, Phillippe and Hewitt were living it up.

Perry has had a rough year, romantically. Her ex, Orlando Bloom, was caught hanging out with Nina Dobrev earlier this month.

The “Firework” singer and Bloom split in March.

