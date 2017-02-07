Kate Upton ‘Diva’ Fits Could Cost Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover: ‘There Was Drama’

Kate Upton may be in high demand when it comes to swimsuit photo shoots, but the model is dangerously close to losing her Sports Illustrated cover slot thanks to her own diva demands!

According to reports, the magazine’s Swimsuit issue, set to be released on Monday, will include three covers starring tennis champ Serena Williams, 63-year-old supermodel Christie Brinkley, and Upton — for now.

But sources told Page Six that the 24-year-old could lose her cover thanks to her hissy fits.

“There was drama,” the insider said. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.”

“She was being a big f*****g diva,” the source continued. “She’s thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.”

Upton is no stranger to Sports Illustrated, appearing on the magazine’s cover twice before, in 2012 and 2013. Since then, she’s also appeared in a number of films including her biggest claim to Hollywood fame, The Other Woman.

Meanwhile, Brinkley, who first covered the magazine back in 1979, revealed she was initially unsure of appearing on the swimsuit issue in an interview with PEOPLE.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!'” Christie told the publication. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!'”

The longtime model shared an Instagram post Monday night posing in the water next to her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.

“I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me,” she wrote to fans.

