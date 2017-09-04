Prince William Rushes To Kate Middleton’s Side During Third Baby Illness

Prince William has rushed to his wife Kate Middleton‘s side as she once again fights the devastating morning sickness that has impacted her previous two pregnancies.

The royal couple announced on Monday, Sept. 4, that Middleton is pregnant with their third child who will join George, 4, and Charlotte, 2.

But the palace also confirmed Middleton, 35, cancelled her appearance at an event because of her severe morning sickness called Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

The illness has made Middleton pin thin in the past.

Now, given past experience, it’s likely Prince William will stick close to her side. In fact, the third pregnancy could help the royal marriage as Radar has reported he was in the dog house with his wife earlier this year. Sources said the two sought marriage counseling after his flirty ski vacation with party pals.

During her second bout of morning sickness while pregnant with Charlotte, William told the press, as reported by the DailyMail.

“She’s feeling okay. It’s been a tricky few days….We’re hoping things settle down and she feels a bit better.’

“I’m going to go and look after her now.”

Middleton, who is believed to be less than three months along now, showed an itty bitty baby bump in 2014.

Her morning sickness condition makes it hard to eat a hearty meal. According to docs, the brutal Hyperemesis Gravidarum can even cause weight loss in pregnant moms-to-be.

According to WebMd.com, “Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) is a rare disorder characterized by severe and persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy that may necessitate hospitalization.

“As a result of frequent nausea and vomiting, affected women experience dehydration, vitamin and mineral deficit, and the loss of greater than five percent of their original body weight.”

Before her third pregnancy was announced, Middleton looked skinny at sister Pippa Middleton‘s May wedding.

She was also shockingly slim at the BAFTAS earlier this year, wearing an off-the-shoulder gown. That was before she got pregnant.

Now William will have to man up once again and help Middleton have a healthy pregnancy—which will involve putting on some weight!

