Kanye West Accused Of Illegal Drug Use & Alcohol Consumption Before Breakdown

Kanye West sued tour insurers for $10 million when they refused to compensate him for cancelled shows due to his mental breakdown – and they aren’t backing down! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the bombshell lawsuit that claims West’s possession of illegal drugs and consumption of alcohol may have caused his hospitalization.

In court documents obtained from U.S. District Court Central District of California, Lloyd’s of London admit the claim filed by Very Good Touring over the cancellation of the remaining shows in West’s tour has not been paid or denied.

Despite West claiming his repeated marijuana use is the reason they refuse to pay the rapper, they allege it is not the sole basis to deny the claim.

The lawsuit cites clause 8 of the company’s policy that excludes coverage.

“This Insurance does not cover any loss directly or indirectly arising out of, contributed to by, or resulting from the non-appearance at an Insured Event of any Insured Person due to: the possession or use of illegal drugs by an Insured Person, the effects on an Insured Person of prescription drugs when not taken as medically prescribed, the consumption of alcohol which renders and Insured Person(s) unfit to perform contracted duties,” the counterclaim filed August 29 read. “The Insured’s or any Insured Person’s lack of care, diligence or prudent behavior, the result of which would increase the risk, and/or likelihood of a loss, hereunder.”

Lloyd’s of London sought to obtain documents and other information necessary to determine Very Good Touring’s entitlement to coverage under the insurance policy.

“Underwriters’ investigation indicates substantial irregularities in Mr. West’s medical history,” the documents continue. “Furthermore the insured’s failure to cooperate in Underwriters’ investigation is contrary to the duties of cooperation VGT agreed to as a condition precedent to any obligation of Underwriters to pay any claim arising under the Policies.”

Lloyd of London claimed Very Good Touring “delayed, hindered, stalled and refused” to provide information to complete their investigation.

“Underwriters are informed and believe, and thereon these same persons have willfully concealed and or misrepresented relevant facts in an effort to thwart Underwriters’ investigation,” the papers read.

The Defendants refuse to expose the details of their investigation in an attempt to “protect the privacy of Mr. West from public disclosure of details of his private life.”

West filed a lawsuit against the company earlier this month when they refused to pay up for the shows he missed on his Saint Pablo Tour due to his hospitalization in November 2016.

In West’s lawsuit, he reveals his ongoing struggle with mental illness, explaining that his behavior was “strained, confused and erratic” during a concert on November 19.

West’s mental state “showed no sign of improvement” the day after the show “promoting the decision by all concerned to cancel the show scheduled at the Los Angeles Forum that evening, and to cancel the entire balance of the Tour.”

