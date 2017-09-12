Party Pills, Weed & Painkillers: Kanye’s Deadly Drug Cocktail Exposed In Secret Docs

While his wife Kim Kardashian insists she abstains from all substances, her husband Kanye West was on a shocking cocktail of powerful drugs in the days leading up to his mental breakdown and hospitalization late last year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to top-secret emails between the troubled rapper’s legal team and attorneys for his touring insurance company — who were privately in dispute over claims regarding his canceled Life of Pablo tour for months before a lawsuit filing — West used liquid marijuana, Ecstasy-related party drug 2cb, anxiety pill Valium, and powerful painkillers Percocet and Demerol.

“There can certainly be no doubt that statements regarding purported drug use are worthy of investigation given the information contained in Mr. West’s medical records regarding the use of 2C-B, the testimony regarding marijuana and liquid marijuana, Percocet prescriptions, prescriptions for valium and Demerol (all in someone else’s name),” Lloyd’s of London attorney Wayne H. Hammack wrote in a February 23, 2017 email. (Demerol is so dangerous, Michael Jackson was addicted to intravenous shots of the drug in the years before his 2009 overdose death, his doctor Dr. Conrad Murray has testified in court.)

The 40-year-old father of two even boasted about his drug use in secret video footage obtained by lawyers, the attorney stated.

“Mr. West discussed ‘popping Percocets two at a time’ and stated words to the effect that ‘this is all about getting off of drugs, bad drugs,’” Hammack claimed.

In another April 18, 2017 email serving as a mediation brief, West’s own legal team claimed on November 17, 2016 — just four days before the star was rushed to UCLA Medical Center and placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold — he consumed an “unidentified drink” believed to be “drinkable marijuana.”

“Shockingly, a hip-hop artist has used marijuana (and consumed alcohol) for much of his life, with no ill effects,” the star’s attorney Howard E. King sarcastically wrote.

In addition, West ingested “14 doses” of Percocet in two weeks, and received “prescribed injectable Demerol.”

As Radar previously reported, West filed a $10 million lawsuit against his tour insurers on August 1, alleging that Lloyd’s of London failed to pay claims stemming from his canceled Saint Pablo tour last winter.

In the documents obtained by Radar, West alleged he filed a claim just two days after his November hospitalization, but the insurance company refused to pay up for nearly a year.

His lawyers did admit that the rapper smoked marijuana in the public court papers, but insisted his use was not a valid reason to withhold coverage.

The lawsuit is currently ongoing.

