Tragic Death Details: Autopsy For Kanye West’s Baby Cousin Revealed

Finally, Kanye West’s cousin Ricky Anderson — father one-year-old Avery Anderson, who died after being found unresponsive during a nap — will get some closure. An autopsy for the tot, exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, has been revealed.

As readers know, Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian attended the child’s funeral on March 24, 2017. Ricky, who is a cousin of West’s on his mother’s side, also wrote a crushing note about the death of his son, telling his followers: “Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man.”

The 16-month-old old was discovered unresponsive in his bed during a nap. Paramedics were called to home on September 10 at 4:38PM. Upon the paramedics arrival the toddler was found to be in an systolic cardiac arrest, according to autopsy notes.

The report explains the immediate cause of death as “Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood” while noting “other conditions contributing but not related to cause of death” as “acute bronchopneumonia” — a type of pneumonia that can cause inflammation and infection in the tiny air sacs in the lungs.

While the autopsy does not reveal the cause of the apparent cardiac arrest during sleep, examiners note that is could be hereditary, and suggest family members consult their healthcare providers for evaluation. “The autopsy examination and review of records does not reveal the cause of apparent cardiac arrest during sleep. A congenital cardiac channelopathy can cause this type of event and cannot be detected by autopsy examination. It can be hereditary so it is recommended that family me hers consult they healthcare providers for evaluation and follow-up as indicated. The manner of death is undetermined.”

The report also notes there was “no evidence of abuse or neglect,” and “no definite external evidence of trauma or malformation.”

In witness statements, the child’s mother details the final horrific moments of the baby boy’s tragic ending. Although he “had a history of good health,” the parent revealed Avery had vomited and experienced a fever of 100.9F on the day of his collapse.

After eating lunch he went down for a nap, the report reveals, and when the mother checked on the child he seemed OK but restless. However, ten minutes later the father (Kanye’s cousin Ricky Anderson) checked on the child and noticed he was laying in an unusual position with his face toward the mattress so he tapped on the child but he did not respond, when he picked up the baby he was limp and turned him around to see that his “lips were blue.”

Avery was quickly whisked away to Glendale Adventist Medical Center where a lengthy resuscitation took place without return of brain function. He was then transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit of Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles where he was pronounced dead.

