Dating Bombshell! Kailyn Lowry Tells All On New Man After Ditching Baby Daddy Chris

Kailyn Lowry has moved on to a new man after ending her romance with baby daddy Chris Lopez, but how serious is she getting with Dionisio Cephas? In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star tells all on her romance with her hot new man.

Lowry, 25, sparked relationship rumors when she posted a Snapchat photo of Cephas.

She then tweeted, “What are the chances I’ll actually see @ttc1 today?”

PHOTOS: Meet Kailyn’s Baby Boy! See First Photos Of Teen Mom Lowry’s Newborn Son

When he responded, “Stop acting like I don’t live next door,” she replied, “Long distance relationship with the guy next door.”

But Lowry sparked trouble in paradise when she tweeted over the weekend, “Just when you think you like someone they’ll give you a cool 5 reasons you’re wasting your time.”

Lowry told Radar of their romance, “I wouldn’t say we’re dating. I’m not dating anyone. But if I was going to date anyone, it would be him.”

As for Cephas, he told Radar, “No, we are not dating yet. Time will tell. Everything is fine as far as I know.”

PHOTOS: Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris!

Cephas was the shirtless man Lowry was caught in bed with in May during a trip to Los Angeles. The photo caused controversy, as she was seven months pregnant with Lopez’s son at the time.

Lowry welcomed her third son Lux Russell with ex-boyfriend Lopez in August. She is also mother to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry moving on comes after she slammed Lopez by giving their son her last name instead of his.

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

A source told Radar that her decision came after Lopez refused to acknowledge paternity of Lux.

“My guess is he won’t acknowledge paternity so she can’t file for child support,” an insider close to Lowry told Radar. “They give a form in the hospital, but he didn’t sign it.”

The source revealed that Lowry is now taking legal action to ensure her baby daddy steps up as a father.

“Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn’t have any rights to Lux without signing,” the insider said. “He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons.”

Do you think Lowry and Cephas will officially date in the future? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.